Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Primerica has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $17.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $215.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $210,472,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

