Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $214.54, with a volume of 9084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.76.
The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Primerica Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Primerica
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
