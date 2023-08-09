Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 69964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after buying an additional 254,490 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 815,207 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

