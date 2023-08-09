Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 394,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

