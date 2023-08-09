Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Principal Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of PFG opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.
About Principal Financial Group
