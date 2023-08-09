Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Shares Down 1.7%

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.74. Approximately 7,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.91.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Prio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
