Procore Technologies (PCOR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $75.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,560,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

