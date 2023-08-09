Procore Technologies (PCOR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2023 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – Procore Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2023 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $72.00 to $75.00.
Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59.
In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,008,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,434,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,560,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,907 shares of company stock worth $12,736,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
