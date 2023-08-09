ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 3,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Profile

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.