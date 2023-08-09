ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

CLIX stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

About ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

