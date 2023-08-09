Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Proterra Stock Down 88.3 %

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. Proterra has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 102.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

