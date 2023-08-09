PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,447 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

