Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.30. Pyxus International shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.
Pyxus International Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
Pyxus International Company Profile
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
