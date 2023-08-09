Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By Zacks Research

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

