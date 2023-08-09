Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Lowered by Zacks Research

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.