Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $192.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,155,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,546. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

