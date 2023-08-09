Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $365,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $1,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.