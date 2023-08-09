Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Cut by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

