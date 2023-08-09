Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $477.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

