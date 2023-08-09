Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $2.07 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

