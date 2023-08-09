Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,168 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,749,497.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

