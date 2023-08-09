QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.17.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

