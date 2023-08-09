QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of QDEL opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

