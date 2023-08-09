QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. State of Wyoming lifted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Several research firms have commented on QNST. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

