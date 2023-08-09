R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,220 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 96,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 122,906 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in R1 RCM by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 220,588 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in R1 RCM by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RCM opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.