Raymond James Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$992.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5750963 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

