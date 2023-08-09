Raymond James Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$8.75

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DBM. CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

TSE DBM opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.72.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5939394 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

