Raymond James Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $25.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Down 11.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at $17,345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 747,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 711,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.