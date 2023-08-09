Raymond James Raises STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $39.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,451,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.