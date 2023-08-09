Raymond James Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Outperform

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

