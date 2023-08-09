RB Global (TSE:RBA) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at C$77.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.31. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$692.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$580.44 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that RB Global will post 3.2135218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

About RB Global

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

