Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 232.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

