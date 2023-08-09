Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MiMedx Group (MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2023 – MiMedx Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/2/2023 – MiMedx Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – MiMedx Group had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – MiMedx Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/23/2023 – MiMedx Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2023 – MiMedx Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $10.00.

7/15/2023 – MiMedx Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2023 – MiMedx Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2023 – MiMedx Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $8.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.