Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $68.00.

7/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $69.00.

7/14/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $70.00.

6/26/2023 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 821.71, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Get Las Vegas Sands Corp alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.