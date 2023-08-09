Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.