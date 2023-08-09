Regis Management CO LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

