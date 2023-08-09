Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

Get Synaptics Incorporated alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.