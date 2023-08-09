Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.