REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REV Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

