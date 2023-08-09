Reviewing Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Bowlero -5.26% -1,325.87% 5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.78 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -9.81 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.32 -$29.93 million ($0.42) -29.00

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowlero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere Entertainment and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bowlero 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.14%. Bowlero has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowlero beats Sphere Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

