Reviewing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Avangrid pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 7.23% 2.94% 1.46% OGE Energy 12.70% 9.71% 3.34%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 0 0 1.75 OGE Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avangrid and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.30%. OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given OGE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and OGE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $8.05 billion 1.68 $881.00 million $1.50 23.33 OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.05 $665.70 million $2.11 16.36

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Avangrid on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.2 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

