Reviewing United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) & Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Cargojet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Parcel Service and Cargojet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 3 8 9 1 2.38 Cargojet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus price target of $190.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Cargojet has a consensus price target of $166.14, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Given Cargojet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cargojet is more favorable than United Parcel Service.

This table compares United Parcel Service and Cargojet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 10.90% 57.68% 14.91% Cargojet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parcel Service and Cargojet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $100.34 billion 1.55 $11.55 billion $12.36 14.61 Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -286.47

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Cargojet. Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parcel Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cargojet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Parcel Service pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cargojet pays out -238.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Parcel Service has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Cargojet on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States. The International Package segment provides guaranteed day and time-definite international shipping services comprising guaranteed time-definite express options in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The company also provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, post-sales, and mail and consulting services. In addition, it offers truckload brokerage services; supply chain solutions to the healthcare and life sciences industries; financial and information services; and fulfillment and transportation management services. United Parcel Service, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 39 aircraft. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

