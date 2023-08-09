Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

