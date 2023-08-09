Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $437,076.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $432,291,445.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COF opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

