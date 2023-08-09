Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

