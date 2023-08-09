Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,049,757 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $67,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $65,192,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $50,728,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.07.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

