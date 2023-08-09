RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

RLX Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RLX Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.