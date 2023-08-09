RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.
RLX Technology Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:RLX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.