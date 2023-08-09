Robert W. Baird Lowers Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Neutral

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of -0.06. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

