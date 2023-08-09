Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.75.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Roche Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

RHHBY opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Roche by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

