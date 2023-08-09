Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 156 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYCEY. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

