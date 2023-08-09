Rosenblatt Securities Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $172.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $171.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

